WILKES-BARRE — A four act “Evening of Solid Gold” is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, May 18, with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.

Four acts singing their countless, unforgettable hits, transporting the audience back on a musical journey to a wonderful era in the United States.

Get your tickets now at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100, or on the web at — kirbycenter.org. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits had 14 singles and 7 albums go gold, and they have sold more than 60 million records.

Their number one hit singles were “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “I’m Into Something Good” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.” Other huge hits were “Listen People,” “Silhouettes,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “Can’t You Hear my Heartbeat,” “A Must to Avoid” and “No Milk Today.”

Co-headlining the show is The Brooklyn Bridge, formed when Johnny Maestro, the Crests’ lead singer, joined with Dion’s backup singers and the Rhythm Method’s horn players.

In addition to Johnny’s Crest hits (“16 Candles,” “The Angels Listened In” and “Step by Step),” the Bridge’s hits include “The Worst that Could Happen,” “Welcome Me Love,” “Blessed is the Rain,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Your Husband, My Wife.”

The Happenings, featuring original lead singer Bob Miranda, had four gold records: “See You in September, (International #1 and still ranked in the top 100 summer songs in pop history), “I Got Rhythm,” “Go Away Little Girl” and “My Mammy.”

Opening the show will be Bobby Brooks Wilson, son of Jackie Wilson (“Mr. Excitement”). Bobby recreates the on-stage persona of Jackie, including his uncanny resemblance, voice and moves on songs like “Lonely Teardrops,” “Higher and Higher,” “To Be Loved” and “I’ll be Satisfied.”

Nardone said the four great acts with countless unforgettable hit singles will bring the audience back to a wonderful era of their lives.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.