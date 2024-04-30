🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Plains Township, will hold a grand opening of its new $15 million parking garage at noon Wednesday.

The three-level structure has three entrances and two exits and has a total of 322 parking spots (25 handicapped).

All levels are accessible by elevator, with the bottom two levels being sheltered from the elements. The elevator to the top level will bring veterans to the northern entrance of the medical center next to the pharmacy.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place across from the medical center’s main entrance at the top-level entryway of the parking garage.

A reception with light refreshments will follow in the medical center’s main lobby after the ceremony.

VA officials said plans have been in place for more than 10 years to alleviate occasional parking congestion at the medical center. They said use of the parking garage will make it easier for veteran patients to access the facility without climbing steps.

The VA officials said expansion flexibility is one of the reasons why the Wilkes-Barre VA chose this particular parking garage design — up to three additional floors could be added in the future.

