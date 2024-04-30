🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis on Wednesday will join local leaders and a gun violence survivor in Luzerne County to highlight investments in local law enforcement to investigate and prosecute gun violence and make our communities safer.

Under the leadership of the Shapiro Administration, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has granted more than $600,000 through the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution (GVIP) program to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office to hire more staff to investigate and prosecute gun violence related crimes in the community.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal seeks to build on this progress by making significant investments to build safer communities.

Attending the news conference will be Gov. Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, who serves as chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD); Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Kathy Lee Toothill, gun violence survivor.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.