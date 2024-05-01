🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people charged by Jackson Township police with burglarizing a residence along state Route 29 in March pled guilty to misdemeanor trespassing counts Tuesday.

Jami William Jones, 28, of Avoca, and Dana Vanessa Dresing, 27, of Forty Fort, were charged with forcing open a padlock basement door and stealing items from the unoccupied residence on March 28, according to court records.

Jones told police they are “urban explorers” and wanted to explore the vacant residence, court records say.

Jones and Dresing each pled guilty to misdemeanor defiant trespass during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Police withdrew charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property against the pair.