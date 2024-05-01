🔊 Listen to this

Visit Luzerne County (Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau) has launched a new Visit Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail.

The Ice Cream Trail features more than 20 different ice cream shops and ice cream parlors throughout the county and is now live on the Visit Luzerne County website. The Ice Cream Trail is a follow up to the destination marketing organization’s successful Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail and Visit Luzerne County Beer Trail. Like the Pizza Trail, the Ice Cream Trail allows ice cream lovers the ability to check in at participating ice cream parlors on their mobile devices, collect points, and redeem them for prizes.

“The Visit Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail is another fun way for people to get out and explore Luzerne County, and it’s no coincidence that we’ve launched it just as the weather is starting to turn,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director, Visit Luzerne County. “We did a soft launch of the Ice Cream Trail last summer, but now that we’ve added the digital component – which is really what helped make the Pizza Trail so successful – it makes it so much easier for people to participate. All you need to do is sign up on our website and you can immediately start visiting the ice cream shops and ice cream parlors on the trail, start collecting points, and start winning prizes. And it’s all absolutely free.”

To sign up for the Visit Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail, participants simply visit the Visit Luzerne County website and follow the prompts to enter their phone number and email address. The Ice Cream Trail is a free, mobile-optimized web application. It is not an app, which would take up phone storage. It is delivered to participants via SMS and email. Participants will check in at ice cream shops on their phones and earn points for each check-in. Then, through the same program, they’ll be able to redeem accumulated points to win Ice Cream Trail themed prizes including t-shirts, hats, beach towels, pouches, and stickers. The promotion will run through October 31, 2024.

“We had more than 2,000 people participating in the Pizza Trail, and we expect the same with the Ice Cream Trail,” said Stout. “We’ve also continued to expand upon the Pizza Trail, as more and more pizza parlors were interested in participating. We started off with about 40 pizzerias and now it’s up to about 60. And once again, with the Visit Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail, our marketing team did a super job of making it easy for both the general public and the ice cream shops to participate. Now, it’s time to start scooping!”

“Not only is ice cream universally loved, it’s an integral part of what makes Luzerne County so special,” said Sarah Harris, director of sales and marketing, Visit Luzerne County. “From local dairy farms whose cows are directly involved with the process, to locally-owned and operated ice cream shops, these places are what makes Luzerne County sweet. We are so excited to highlight all of this delicious goodness just in time for the beautiful summer season!”

Stops on the Visit Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail include The Lands at Hillside Farms, Carter’s Dairy Freeze, What’s Shaken, Boozy B’s, Dream Whip Ice Cream, The Snack Shack, Manning’s Farmhouse, Sprinkles Ice Cream, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, The Red Rock Scoop, Berwick Milkhouse Creamery, Pecora’s Milkhouse Creamery, Blue Ribbon Dairy, Malacari’s Ice Cream (Mountaintop, Hanover Township, Plains Township, Wilkes-Barre), Sleepy Hollow Ice Cream, Josie’s Frozen Custard & Italian Ice, Michael Mootz (opens May 10), Maureen’s Cones and More, Dairy Queen (Kingston). Additional ice cream shops can be added to the Ice Cream Trail at any time by contacting Visit Luzerne County.

To participate in the Luzerne County Ice Cream Trail, visit www.visitluzernecounty.com.