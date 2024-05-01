Staff Report

Fork Over Love will host five meal distributions in May in communities throughout the region.

• Wednesday, May 8, 5 p.m.

Hanover Area High School

1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre

Drive Up/Walk Up

• Wednesday, May 15, 5 p.m.

Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA

40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre

Walk Up — Entrance on South Franklin Street

• Wednesday, May 15, 5 p.m.

Greater Pittston YMCA

10 N. Main St., Pittston

Walk Up — Entrance on Cron Street

• Monday, May 20, 5 p.m.

Hoyt Library

284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Walk up — Pick up inside the library in the activity room in the Children’s Section.

• Wednesday, May 29, 5 p.m.

West Side Career & Technology Center

76 Evans St., Kingston

Drive Up/Walk Up

• To find or offer help, please visit forkoverlove.org.