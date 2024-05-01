Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Fork Over Love will host five meal distributions in May in communities throughout the region.
• Wednesday, May 8, 5 p.m.
Hanover Area High School
1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre
Drive Up/Walk Up
• Wednesday, May 15, 5 p.m.
Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA
40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre
Walk Up — Entrance on South Franklin Street
• Wednesday, May 15, 5 p.m.
Greater Pittston YMCA
10 N. Main St., Pittston
Walk Up — Entrance on Cron Street
• Monday, May 20, 5 p.m.
Hoyt Library
284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Walk up — Pick up inside the library in the activity room in the Children’s Section.
• Wednesday, May 29, 5 p.m.
West Side Career & Technology Center
76 Evans St., Kingston
Drive Up/Walk Up
• To find or offer help, please visit forkoverlove.org.