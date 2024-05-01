🔊 Listen to this

The top elevator lobby of the new parking garage empties in the medical center’s northern entrance, next to the pharmacy.

Roman Baran becomes the first veteran patient to drive in and park in the new garage.

PLAINS TWP. — William Smith, U.S. Army veteran and Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center volunteer, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the VA’s new $15 million parking garage.

Roman Baran was chosen to be the first veteran patient to drive in and park in the new garage.

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center director Russell Lloyd hosted the grand opening of the new parking garage — a three-level structure that has three entrances and two exits and total of 322 parking spots (25 handicapped).

All levels are accessible by elevator, with the bottom two levels being sheltered from the elements. The elevator to the top level will bring veterans to the northern entrance of the medical center next to the pharmacy.

A reception with light refreshments was held in the medical center’s main lobby after the ceremony.

VA officials said plans have been in place for more than 10 years to alleviate occasional parking congestion at the medical center. They said use of the parking garage will make it easier for veteran patients to access the facility without climbing steps.

The VA officials said expansion flexibility is one of the reasons why the Wilkes-Barre VA chose this particular parking garage design — up to three additional floors could be added in the future.

