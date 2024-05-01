🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Christine Martin, president of PPL Electric Utilities, says a decrease in supply costs is good news for customers.

“Through a competitive process, we’ve been able to secure an affordable energy supply for our customers who don’t shop for energy,” Martin said. “On the delivery side of the bill, we continue to take steps, as we have over the past decade, to improve operating efficiency to continue delivering electricity as affordably and reliably as possible.”

PPL Electric Utilities on Wednesday said customers who don’t shop for electricity supply will see a drop in their supply price starting June 1. The supply decrease applies to those PPL Electric Utilities customers who are on the company’s default supply rate, also known as the Price to Compare (PTC).

The PTC is updated twice per year and costs for electricity supply are passed along to customers without any markup or profit to PPL Electric. This is the price customers should use to compare offers from alternative energy suppliers.

If new rates are approved by the PA Public Utility Commission, a typical residential customer using 1000 kWh per month will see a price drop of more than 9% on the supply portion of their bill.

Small business customers will see a nearly 19% decrease in the supply portion of their bills.

The newly proposed rates will be in effect June 1 through Nov. 30.

Bill O'Boyle