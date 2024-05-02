🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks, the master of ceremonies for the North Branch Land Trust’s annual dinner and auction, welcomes guests to Wednesday night’s event.

WILKES-BARRE — The North Branch Land Trust, a local organization with a mission to conserve and preserve the natural beauty of Northeast Pennsylvania, held its annual dinner and auction event at the Westmoreland Club on Wednesday.

Per the organization’s website, the North Branch Land Trust “partners with landowners, communities, and stakeholders to conserve and care for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s lands and waters.”

The group’s leadership team was on-hand at the event to promote the North Branch Land Trust’s conservation efforts, thank their collaborators and sponsors, and highlight their accomplishments from the past year. This included Stephen Maakestad, who became the North Branch Land Trust’s board chair earlier this year, and Ellen Ferretti, the group’s executive director.

“We continue to work with people on conservation easements for their land, and Ellen and her team have done a great job working with property owners to secure those easements,” Maakestad said. “It’s exciting. It’s an exciting time for North Branch Land Trust.”

The dinner was partly a celebration of the new and experienced entities that have worked with the North Branch Land Trust. Ferretti pointed out the nonprofit Earth Conservancy as being a particularly close ally over the past year, while Maakestad shared the names of a few other close partners.

“There’s a lot of businesses that have supported the Land Trust. DiscoverNEPA’s been involved, Northpoint Development…,” Maakestad noted, pointing out some of the North Branch Land Trust’s most devoted collaborators. “There’s a long list of sponsors that have all been supportive of the Land Trust. A lot of those folks are here tonight, which is great. It’s great to see everybody.”

Additionally, Ferretti touted the group’s work with local nonprofits and, uniquely, the Pinchot State Forest in the development of a new leg of the D&L Trail near Seven Tubs National Recreational Area.

With the onset of springtime and warmer weather in Northeast Pennsylvania, the organization’s leadership team — and the community at large — are able to spend a little more time outdoors. Maakestad has taken the window of fair weather as an opportunity to reflect on his own appreciation for the nature of Northeast Pennsylvania.

“It’s easier to get outside and enjoy all the natural land that we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania, including the parks, the state forests, the game lands,” Maakestad said. “For me, that’s part of what drew me to this area: the natural beauty that we have.”