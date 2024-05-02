🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man said he was “sorry” for luring who he believed was an 18-year-old girl to his apartment where he engaged in sexual relations with her.

Kazmere Nakee Davis, 26, last known address as Schuyler Avenue, Kingston, was charged by Wilkes-Barre police detectives with sexually assaulting the girl, who was actually 15, when he lived on High Street in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 1, 2021, according to court records.

Davis met the girl on a social media app and was told she was 18.

After meeting in person in the area of Hazle and Nicholson streets in Wilkes-Barre, Davis took the girl to his apartment where they watched a movie, smoked marijuana and engaged in sexual relations with her, court records say.

Court records say Davis continued with having sexual relations after the girl told him to stop.

Police charged Davis after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Scranton Children’s Advocacy Center.

In an unrelated case, Kingston police charged Davis with delivering marijuana near his Schuyler Avenue residence on Jan. 23, 2023, court records say.

Davis, who pled guilty to statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in the separate cases, told Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. he was “sorry.”

Davis’ attorney, James R. Elliott from the county Public Defender’s Office, said his client was told and believed the girl was 18.

Sklarosky sentenced Davis to nine-months to 18 months at the county correctional facility in addition to four years probation on all the charges. Davis was given credit for 462 days served and was advised to file a petition to be paroled.

Davis must also register his address for 15 years as a sexual offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.