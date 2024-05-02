🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man entered a not guilty plea to criminal homicide charges in the fatal beating death of his roommate in a West Hazleton residence in 2020.

Giovanni Morales, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton with killing Jonathan Hernandez on June 26, 2020, according to court records.

Morales moved into the apartment two days earlier, court records say.

Hernandez’s body was found inside an apartment on Winters Avenue by his work supervisor.

An autopsy revealed Hernandez died from blunt force trauma.

Morales was captured in Connecticut after he allegedly robbed a bank in Hartford in November 2023.

Morales was extradited to Luzerne County in February on an arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide, robbery and theft.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick from the Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office is representing Morales.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola is prosecuting.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said he will schedule a date for Morales’ trial.