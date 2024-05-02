🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gabe Nelson and Brayden Emel, both seniors at Greater Nanticoke Area High School, said Thursday’s Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 Student Career Expo was a great way for them to see what kind of jobs are available in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Nelson, 18, said he is undecided on his career path, while Emel, 19, will enter the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I might look into trade schools,” Nelson said. “College isn’t for me.”

Emel said the Marine Corps will provide training for him and when he gets out, he feels he will be well-prepared for the job market.

Nelson and Emel were just two of an estimated 500 area students from 12 area school districts that attended the expo to interact with more than 30 area employers.

Diane Orloski, Ed Clarke and Cara Serino, all LIU 18 transition specialists, said the expo is a great way to help place students in jobs. The expo was held at Holiday Inn Wilkes Barre – East Mountain.

“Some of the employers here actually interview and hire new employees on the spot,” Orloski said. “Post COVID, employers struggled to find employees. This event help them identify prospective new hires.”

Walter Pilger, human resources manager at Pulverman in Dallas, said he has found new employees at the LIU expo.

“This is the best job fair we attend,” Pilger said. “We’re looking to hire 15 to 20 new employees.”

Pilger said Pulverman is looking for equipment operators, laser operators, welders, technicians and more. He said Pulverman has about 205 employees locally.

Orloski said Thursday’s expo was the third annual event for LIU 18. She said many students have benefited from the event and remain gainfully employed. She said employers have also been pleased with the caliber of employees they have hired by participating in the expo.

