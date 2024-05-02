🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Multi-platinum rock band Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will headline the city’s second consecutive free concert to be held Aug. 16 on Public Square.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening band, followed by the headliner at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor George Brown made the announcement Thursday in a press conference on Public Square, where he was joined by Alan K. Stout, executive director at Visit Luzerne County, Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, A. J. Jump, director of programming for the F. M. Kirby Center and Mike Slusser, special events coordinator for Wilkes-Barre, all of whom the mayor said had a hand in picking the performer for this year’s concert.

Diamond City Partnership, Visit Luzerne County and The Luzerne Foundation also serve as sponsors for the event.

Newman thanked the mayor for making the concert a reality, noting how the recent improvements made to the Public Square stage have allowed them to bring special events like this downtown.

“We invite everyone to come down, enjoy the concert, and patronize our downtown restaurants and businesses while they’re at it,” Newman said.

“We’re really excited,” Brown said, adding that thousands are expected to attend the late summer event.

Last year’s first ever free concert featuring Canadian band The Guess Who drew a crowd of over 6,000 to Public Square.

Food vendors will be available on Public Square during the event and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas has toured steadily since the early ‘90s.

Thomas first joined Starship, then named Jefferson Starship, as lead vocalist in 1979, and recorded a string a hits including “Stranger” and “Layin’ It on the Line.”

In 1985, the group was renamed Starship and went on to record three #1 hits including, “We Built This City” and “Sara” as well as Academy Award nominee, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

According to the press release, attendees at the concert can expect to hear hits from both Starship and Jefferson Starship, as well as a few selections from Jefferson Airplane, as a nod to both band beginnings.