EDWARDSVILLE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in area of the Eagle Ridge Apartments on Beverly Road Thursday, officials told our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

Edwardsville Police told 28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli on scene that the gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Authorities said the shooting suspect is still at large and an investigation is ongoing.