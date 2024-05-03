Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)

Courtesy of Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)

Courtesy of Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Courtesy of Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)</p>

Courtesy of Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU)

EDWARDSVILLE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in area of the Eagle Ridge Apartments on Beverly Road Thursday, officials told our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

Edwardsville Police told 28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli on scene that the gunshot victim was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Authorities said the shooting suspect is still at large and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.