A group of awards finalists and judges stand on the F.M. Kirby Center stage during the 22nd Annual tecBRIDGE Awards ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday night.

Julio Pertuz discusses his business, Fidbak, with guests at the 22nd Annual tecBRIDGE Awards ceremony at the F.M Kirby Center on Thursday night.

Stelios Melekos, center, of East Stroudsburg University, and Michael Moreno speak to guests about Blitz Performance at the 22nd Annual tecBRIDGE Awards ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday night. Blitz Performance won two awards at the ceremony.

WILKES-BARRE — Don Webster, executive director of tecBRIDGE, called up a sizable group of audience members to the F.M. Kirby Center stage on Thursday evening.

“You know what’s on this stage?” Webster asked of the remaining audience members. “The future of Northeast Pennsylvania! How about we ‘whoop’ that up?”

The group Webster called to the stage were, in fact, the finalists for the 22nd Annual tecBRIDGE Awards, as well as the judges who determined the winners announced at the event.

Each year since 2002, the awards ceremony has honored the future business leaders of Northeast Pennsylvania, and is the culmination of tecBRIDGE’s Business Plan Competition, which began back in January.

Each finalist crafted an idea that would have an impact on the business sectors that are important to Northeast Pennsylvania’s economic future. After entering the competition, tecBRIDGE’s esteemed panel of judges picked their five favorite ideas to be represented at Thursday night’s event.

tecBRIDGE aims, in part, to inspire rising entrepreneurs to develop their ideas and build their brands locally, regardless of how far they may eventually reach. This is especially true in the case of the Collegiate and Non-Collegiate finalists.

Per a press release from tecBRIDGE, “student teams from the region’s colleges and universities compete in the Collegiate Division and early-stage entrepreneurs compete in the Non-Collegiate Division.”

Winning teams in the Collegiate and Non-Collegiate divisions received “cash prizes totaling $10,000 each and a share in over $100,000 of in-kind services to jump start their businesses.”

The finalists in the Collegiate Division spent much of the evening touting their business ventures, which ranged in concept from recreation to construction. Joel DeCarli, a recent Marywood University graduate, discussed his business idea The Job Box, which he dubbed the “World’s First Battery Powered Job Site Lunch Box.”

“I was working in residential construction. We were doing a basement remodel. Every week, I was going out to eat or bringing sandwiches every day. I got really sick and tired of the sandwiches, so I looked at my power tools. I knew that I always had leftovers from the night before,” DeCarli explained.

With his tools, DeCarli crafted a portable, box-shaped device that could heat healthy meals with the efficiency of a microwave, a luxury not typically found on the average construction site.

“I put two and two together, and I came up with The Job Box.”

In the Non-Collegiate Division, a category established for the 2011 edition of the awards, the husband and wife team of Michael and Jessica Smitchel spent Thursday night talking up NEPA Lifestyle, the regional branch of their business Destination Hub.

Jessica Smitchel said the idea to establish “Destination Hub” in Northeast Pennsylvania came from her husband’s roots in the area, as well as the Poconos’ rural feel. The couple have deliberately avoided expanding their business to well-covered tourism hubs like New York City, instead opting for more natural attractions. Their plan is to expand their business model next to the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York.

Lynn Banta, tecBRIDGE Executive Committee co-chair, noted that the event has acted as a springboard for many entrepreneurs who have gone on to be success stories on the national level.

“Three years ago, one of our folks went to “Shark Tank” and made a deal with Mark Cuban, which is very cool. We have people who are the real deal here,” Banta said of tecBRIDGE’s alumni base of past winners. “Our track record has gotten better every year.”

The winners of tecBRIDGE’s 22nd Annual Business Plan Competition awards included:

McNally Mentor of the Year Award: Holly Pilcavage — Coal Creative

tecBRIDGE Education Partner of the Year Award: Dr. Chris Speicher — Marywood University

Business Plan Competition High School Division:

First Place: Presify (Corey Buchman — MMI Preparatory School)

Second Place: Quick Alert (Mya Fortune, Sincere Muniz, Yimarie Nieves, Joselyn Ramirez and Lilyana Uzialko — Wilkes-Barre Area Business Academy)

Third Place: BR Vending Co. (Braeden Ruth — Governor Mifflin Senior High School)

Special Recognition: Cecelia Pugh and Ian Padden — Wilkes-Barre Area STEM Academy

Big Idea Essay Competition:

First Place: Gabriel Garcia-Adon (Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences)

Second Place: Kendall Orozco (MMI Preparatory School)

Third Place: Corey Buchman (MMI Preparatory School)

Business Plan Competition Collegiate Division Award: Blitz Performance (Stelios Melekos — East Stroudsburg University)

Business Plan Competition Non-Collegiate Division Award: I Need A Speaker (Dr. Tricia Richards-Service)

Ben Franklin Tech Partners Award: Washboard Solutions (Frank Sorokach)

Wild Card: Blitz Performance (Stelios Melekos — East Stroudsburg University)

Smit Webster Cup: East Stroudsburg University