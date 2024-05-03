🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A preliminary arraignment will be held this morning for the man police say shot a 20-year-old man Thursday evening in Edwardsville.

The preliminary arraignment will be held at the Luzerne County Courthouse for Erik Reyes Jr, 17, who police said was arrested without incident.

A news release from Pennsylvania State Police said that Reyes will then be lodged at the Luzerne County Jail following the arraignment.

State Police said this was a suspected isolated incident and there is no threat to the public as it pertains to this investigation.

State Police said that approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Edwardsville Police responded to the Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex on Beverly Road in Edwardsville Borough, for a reported shooting. Police said a 20-year-old victim was shot once in the abdomen by Reyes after a disturbance and Reyes fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting was clearly captured on a surveillance video system within the complex. At the request of the Luzerne County District Attorney, the Troop P Criminal Investigation Unit assumed the lead investigative role and a Major Case Team Activation was initiated.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and Reyes was taken into custody. Reyes is being charged as an adult with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault and firearms violations.