🔊 Listen to this

Thirteen more provisional ballots were approved for tallying in the tight Republican race for state representative in the 117th District.

During a packed hearing Friday, the Luzerne County Election Board voted to count the lion’s share, rejecting challenge arguments. In other instances, the challenges were withdrawn following testimony and board discussion.

However, the county cannot unseal and tally these results until the two-day appeal period has lapsed by the end of business Monday, said county Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino.

That means the earliest the results could be known is Tuesday.

If appeals are filed, tallying of the entire batch must wait until all appeals are processed. Appeals must be filed to the county Court of Common Pleas and then, possibly, Commonwealth Court, attorneys said.

As it stands, four votes separate the party’s two contenders — Jamie Walsh, with 4,728, and incumbent Mike Cabell, who has 4,724.

A fourteenth ballot was in play Friday because Cabell’s campaign argued the ballot of a voter should be counted because the man did not fully move to a residence he purchased in Schuylkill County until March 29, maintaining he was still permitted to cast a ballot in Butler Township at the time of the April 23 primary due to a 30-day window.

The board rejected that challenge.

Check back later for full coverage on the proceeding.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.