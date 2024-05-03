🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to downloading and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

David Papiesz, 49, of Riverview Manor, pled guilty to 100 counts of child pornography before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and Wyoming Area Regional Police investigated Cyber tips that an email registered to Papiesz was used to download child sexual abuse materials.

A search warrant was served at Papiesz residence on Feb. 20.

Papiesz admitted during an interview with detectives he has viewed child sexual abuse materials “for far too long,” and had hundreds of images and screen shots saved on computers inside his residence, according to court records.

Papiesz remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2.