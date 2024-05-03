Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — City police reported a 73-year-old man sustained a injury when he was pushed into a window at his residence on Bowman Street early Friday morning.
Police responded to the house for an altercation at about 4:40 a.m.
Officers were told by the man several people known to his grandson threw eggs at his house. When the man confronted those throwing eggs, he was shoved into a window causing a laceration, police said.
The man was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
Police said they are investigating.