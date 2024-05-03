🔊 Listen to this

The Holiday Inn East Mountain will be transformed to a DoubleTree Hotel.

WILKES-BARRE — Jay Batra, chief executive officer of Whitestone Companies, on Friday said Whitestone Capital, a division of Whitestone Companies, has joined forces with PJD Capital to purchase the 152-room Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes Barre.

Batra said this acquisition marks the first joint venture between the two real estate companies.

The property will be converted to a DoubleTree Hotel.

“We are excited about our new partnership with PJD Capital to reposition this property into a product the Wilkes Barre community has been craving,” Batra said. “We expect the transformation to happen in two phases with the first phase starting later this year.”

Phase one of the transformation will consist of a complete renovation to all areas of the hotel and a change in the brand.

“The property will be converted to a very select class of DoubleTree Hotels,” said Batra. “A DoubleTree in name, driven by the power of Hilton, but not a typical DoubleTree. This property will feel more like a soft brand with design centered around a community-focused, light resort feel.”

The public area renovation will include a lobby redesign to better incorporate a more modern configuration of the restaurant and bar.

“We sat down with the Whitestone team and together brainstormed all the different ways we could maximize the potential of this beautiful mountainside property,” said Prakash Datwani, Chief Executive Officer of PJD Capital. “Quickly, two driving thoughts emerged — repositioning the property into an upper upscale mini-resort style facility, while also embracing the newest trends in design and event staging.”

Phase Two of the project will see the building of a three-season, outdoor pavilion which can transform from an open, airy outdoor space to an enclosed facility within minutes depending on weather and guest preference.

“You will be able to truly have your wedding in the woods while only steps away from a modern, full-service hotel,” said Datwani.

Whitestone Capital was recognized by Hilton Hotels and Resorts with the 2022 Hampton Inn Conversion of the Year Award for their work converting another Holiday Inn to a Hilton Brand at Newark Airport, Newark, New Jersey.

Whitestone Capital also owns another Wilkes Barre hotel — the Hilton Garden — which is currently undergoing an extensive renovation set to be completed in June of this year.

The Holiday Inn East Mountain is located at 600 Wildflower Drive and consists of 152 guestrooms, an on-site restaurant and lounge, and over 6,000 square feet of event space. While the hotel’s pool, sauna, putting green, and gazebo are well known by locals, the igloos are the property’s signature feature during the winter months.

Whitestone Capital, a division of Whitestone Companies, is a real estate investment firm specializing in the development and repositioning of hotels, multi-family units, and corporate office space across the United States. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Whitestone Capital’s current portfolio consists of assets in over 10 states.

PJD Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on the hospitality sector. Based in New Jersey, the company has an active pipeline in both the Midwest and east coast by recently purchasing several properties.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and more than 12 million rooms in 126 countries and territories.

