🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman this week announced that the Air Force and National Guard Bureau have rescinded their proposal to create a low-flying training zone Duke Military Operating Area (MOA), which would allow pilots to fly as low as 100 feet above ground level.

After hearing concerns from North Central Pennsylvania organizations and residents about the possible dangers this plan would pose to the Pennsylvania Wilds region’s economy, environment, and quality of life, Casey and Fetterman have repeatedly pushed the Air Force to abandon the plan.

“From the moment the Air Force’s proposal was announced, I’ve been deeply concerned about how low, loud, and frequent flights could disrupt livelihoods in a tranquil region that has built its identify on outdoor recreation,” said Sen. Casey, D-Scranton. “After years of pushing the Air Force to abandon this plan, I’m glad that they are respecting the wishes of the people of North Central Pennsylvania. I will always fight to preserve the PA Wilds and the rest of the natural resources that make our Commonwealth so beautiful.”

Sen. Fetterman, D-Braddock, said this decision is a huge win not just for the beloved natural resources in the Pennsylvania Wilds, but also for the many Pennsylvanians who call this region home.

“I’m proud to have fought and delivered for these too often forgotten North Central Pennsylvania communities alongside Sen. Casey,” Fetterman said. “I’m also committed to working with our partners in the Air Force and National Guard to ensure our military remains strong and prepared — and I know we can do this while making sure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard.”

Since its initial proposal, the Duke MOA low-flying training zone has faced strong opposition from Pennsylvania state officials, local leaders, conservation groups, and community members, who highlighted the potential negative impacts on local economies, public health and safety, and outdoor recreation.

After hearing constituent concerns, Casey and Fetterman have advocated fiercely to stop the Air Force from adopting this plan.

DEP begins 2024 Black Fly Suppression Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has begun its 2024 Black Fly Suppression Program, monitoring and treating 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,800 miles.

“As the weather turns warmer, Pennsylvanians will be spending more time outdoors, and black flies (biting gnats) are a pest that can make being outside a lot less fun,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “This annual treatment program reduces this nuisance so that Pennsylvanians and visitors can fully enjoy outdoor activities.”

The program involves aerial and backpack spraying. Spraying activities will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews. Helicopter treatments involve aircraft flying low over waterways and dispersing treatment material that looks like chocolate milk.

DEP uses Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, to treat the larval stage of four specific black fly species. This bacterium degrades quickly in the environment, is not toxic to fish, and does not harm the aquatic ecosystem, humans, birds, or other insects.

The frequency of the treatments will depend on weather and biological conditions. Treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment and significantly increase the cost of the control operations.

Prior to any spraying activity, DEP notifies county and local emergency management officials. Helicopters can be seen flying over waterways and ground crews using backpack sprayers off of bridges and wading in streams to conduct control operations on behalf of DEP’s Black Fly Suppression Program.

Anyone concerned at the sight of a helicopter or ground personnel is encouraged to call their county emergency management office to verify that a black fly treatment is taking place in their area on that day.

Spray notifications can also be found on the DEP’s Vector Management Program website Vector Management (pa.gov) and clicking the link 2024 Spray Notifications. This schedule is subject to change depending on weather and water conditions.

Pa. Game Commission names Smith new Executive Director

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a new executive director.

Stephen Smith, who has served as deputy executive director since February, was appointed to his new role this week by the Board of Game Commissioners, which convened in executive session.

Smith replaces Bryan Burhans, who served as the agency’s executive director since 2017. Burhans resigned his position on Monday, and his resignation was accepted by the board in executive session.

Thanking Burhans for his service, Commissioner Scott Foradora explained the moves.

“Not every hunter will agree on every issue or every change that affects them, but with Bryan, and the decisions he had a hand in, you always knew his heart was in the right place,” said Foradora, the board’s president. “He cares immeasurably about Pennsylvania’s wildlife and habitats, and especially about hunters and those who work to carry out the Game Commission’s mission, both now and in the future. He did a lot for all of them during his time with the agency.

“That said, the board became aware of circumstances beyond job performance that caused us to raise questions about whether a change in leadership would be appropriate,” Foradora said. “It recently came to light Bryan had a business relationship with several Game Commission employees and received income through that relationship. That’s not to suggest there were any ethical violations on his part, but there were questions about the appropriateness of those business relationships, and ultimately he chose to resign.”

Burhans said his resignation will create more time for him to spend with family, including a newly born grandson.

“Every wildlife agency director has a lifespan, with the national average about three years of service,” Burhans said. “My seven-year tenure is longer than many. I learned from so many great leaders that you must recognize when it’s time to go. Now is my time.”

Smith said that in taking over as executive director, he will call for an independent third party to review the Game Commission’s supplemental employment policies to assure, for agency employees and all citizens of the Commonwealth, that any questions about appropriate supplemental employment will be answered ahead of time.

Beyond that, Smith said he will work hard in his new role to make sure Pennsylvania’s hunting tradition, and the work the agency does to sustain it through the management and protection of wildlife and habitat endures.

“This is a critical time for the Game Commission and the future of hunting, trapping and the conservation of wildlife,” Smith said. “The work we do now will have lasting impacts for the generations to come, and ensure they will enjoy the same opportunities we have for centuries. It is an honor to serve in this capacity.”

A Berks County native, Smith graduated magna cum laude from West Chester University with a degree in Political Science. He then received a law degree from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Smith joined the agency in 2008, after several years of practicing law.

Prior to his appointment as deputy director, Smith had served as the director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Information and Education.

DCNR launches ‘Remake Learning Days’ at state parks

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced that the agency will host more than 30 educational programs in 24 state parks from May 2–22 to support “Remake Learning Days.”

Remake Learning Days is a global learning festival that brings children, families, community cultural centers, and educators together to share the benefits of collaborative, hands-on learning.

Founded in 2016 by Remake Learning, this celebration highlights transformative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance, curiosity, and fun alongside others.

“Our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, and we are hopeful that people use Remake Learning Days to explore what our public lands have to offer,” Dunn said. “Thank you to the DCNR staff who make these events and programs interactive and enjoyable for visitors, new and old alike.”

The following Pennsylvania state parks are participating in Remake Learning Days 2024:

Bald Eagle State Park

Beltzville State Park

Chapman State Park

Frances Slocum State Park

Gifford Pinchot State Park

Hills Creek State Park

Hyner Run State Park

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Lackawanna State Park

Little Buffalo State Park

Little Pine State Park

Memorial Lake State Park

Nescopeck State Park

Ohiopyle State Park

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Pymatuning State Park

Ralph Stover State Park

Ricketts Glen State Park

Sinnemahoning State Park

Sizerville State Park

Susquehannock State Park

Swatara State Park

Vosburgh Neck State Park

Washington Crossing Historic Park