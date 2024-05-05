🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes College’s gymnasium was turned into one huge banquet room to host the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce 74th annual dinner on May 13, 1958.

Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.

The special guest speaker was late due to a situation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

When the special guest speaker arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport in his own plane, he received a police escort to the gymnasium.

As soon as they arrived, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass, shook a few hands at the entrance and hurried to his seat at the main table.

“The more than 1,000 guests sat earnestly engrossed in two reports which proved to their satisfaction that industrial and civic action through the community was constantly moving forward, then roundly applauded Sen. Kennedy, who brought the lengthy affair to a fitting climax,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported May 14, 1958.

After introductory of those seated at the main dinning table, Sen. Kennedy was announced to a standing ovation.

In a rapid quick speech, Kennedy apologized for being late as he needed to stay in Washington, D.C. to vote on an unemployment bill.

“As soon as I made my vote, I ran to my car, drove to the airport and got on the plane to visit all of you,” Kennedy told the large crowd, as reported by the Record.

During his speech, Kennedy spoke about the recession of 1957-58, the Federal Reserve Board raising interest rates for the second time in a year, and escalating unemployment throughout the country.

“Sen. Kennedy was given a standing ovation by the crowd when he arrived and another following his speech,” the Record reported.

Less than two years after Kennedy’s visit to Wilkes College, he announced his campaign for U.S. President.

During the presidential campaign, exactly 10 days before the General Election held Nov. 8, 1960, Kennedy visited the Diamond City with a stop on Public Square where an estimated 10,000 people waited for him.

As Kennedy was late at the 1958 dinner at Wilkes College, he was two hours late for his campaign stop on Public Square.

“Kennedy, due to arrive at 4:15 did not get to the platform until a few minutes after 6 p.m. Kennedy received the key to the city from Wilkes-Barre Mayor Frank Slattery,” the Record reported Oct. 29, 1960.

After his campaign speech, “Security police locked arms and encircled Kennedy escorting him from and to his car. The Kennedy motorcade was scheduled to leave via West Market Street. Due to the large crowd, police led the caravan up North Main Street from the Square and over West Union Street to North River Street and over the Market Street Bridge and through Kingston and west side communities to Scranton,” the Record reported.