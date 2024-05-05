🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The U.S. House of Representatives this week passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, led in the Senate by U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.

The bill will help address antisemitism on college campuses, which Sen. Casey said has been rising across the nation for years and spiked in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Sen. Casey said the legislation will require the U.S. Department of Education to consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

“Amidst the horrific increase in reported antisemitic incidents on college campuses since Oct. 7, we must do everything we can to protect Jewish students,” said Sen. Casey. “This is a clarion call for Congress to step up and protect students. The House of Representatives answered that call today, and now it’s time for the Senate to act.”

The Antisemitism Awareness Act would make permanent the Department of Education’s consideration of the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism, which is a vital tool helping to clarify and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism.

In addition to Senators Casey and Scott, the Antisemitism Awareness Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Christopher Coons (D-Del.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Kristen Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). The House companion is sponsored by U.S. Representatives Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.-17), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.-05), Max Miller (R-Ohio-07), and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.-23).

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation to defund institutions that advance antisemitism

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 3773 — the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act — which would rescind federal education funding for colleges and universities that permit antisemitism or authorize, fund, or facilitate events that promote antisemitism.

Meuser said this legislation is a direct response to recent antisemitic incidents at institutions like Columbia University, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Pennsylvania, and many others. He said these incidents include hosting marches, rallies, and anti-Israel protests in collaboration with Students for Justice in Palestine, a group that described Hamas’ attack as a “historic win for the Palestinian resistance.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there was a 488% increase in violent language and threats against the Jewish community and Israel within the first 18 hours following Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians. Some of this language include Harvard University’s silence regarding more than 30 student organizations releasing a statement blaming Israel for Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians. Additionally, Meuser said a Cornell professor described the attacks as “exhilarating” and “exciting,” while a Columbia professor praised Hamas’ actions using terms like “astonishing,” “astounding,” “awesome,” and “incredible.”

“When college students scream ‘From the River to the Sea,’ it’s not just a chant — it becomes a chilling war cry, a call for the annihilation of the entire Jewish race,” Meuser said. “I condemn any form of antisemitic behavior being allowed on college and university campuses throughout America. No institution of higher learning should receive a dollar in federal education funding if they turn a blind eye to antisemitism or actively promote antisemitic rhetoric against the Jewish community. This legislation is crucial to combating the pervasive wave of antisemitism on college campuses and ensuring the safety and well-being of Jewish students across the country.”

H.R. 3773 was referred to the House Education and the Workforce Committee for further consideration.

PUC offers 5 tips to safeguard consumers amid rising door-to-door energy sales activity

With the resurgence of in-person sales and marketing efforts fueled by the onset of warmer weather and continuing fluctuations in energy prices, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week urged consumers to understand how to protect themselves from questionable energy marketing sales pitches — and explore resources that could help them identify possible energy cost savings for the upcoming cooling season.

“The Commission’s rules and regulations provide a number of necessary protections to help customers avoid falling victim to unscrupulous sales agents,” stated PUC Chairman Stephen M. DeFrank. “Nonetheless, the Commission encourages customers to be attentive and careful when shopping for retails energy products in order to better recognize deceptive sales tactics.”

According to the PUC, there are five simple tips that will help consumers identify legitimate energy sales offers and avoid potential scams:

• Tip 1: Always check for ID.

Pennsylvania mandates that energy sales agents conducting door-to-door activities or appearing at public events must prominently display an ID badge including:

Accurate identification of the supplier, including its trade name and logo.

A photograph of the sales agent.

The full name of the sales agent.

A customer-service phone number to contact the supplier.

• Tip 2: Know who you are dealing with.

Upon initial contact, energy sales agents must clearly identify themselves by name, the energy supplier they represent, and the purpose of their visit or phone call. Consumers should ensure that the details on the agent’s ID badge match the introductory information provided.

• Tip 3: No false vlaims about utilities or other entities.

Energy sales agents are strictly prohibited from claiming to represent the customer’s local utility, another supplier, or government agencies like the PUC. They must not wear clothing or carry items suggesting affiliation with utilities or other entities.

• Tip 4: Avoid deceptive or high-pressure sales.

Consumers should steer clear of sales pitches pressuring them to act immediately. Agents must respect a customer’s request to leave the premises and honor requests to be exempted from future door-to-door sales activities. Suspected scams should be reported to the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services.

• Tip 5: Shop around – compare prices using PAPowerSwitch and PAGasSwitch.

Consumers are encouraged to explore alternatives through neutral, independent websites such as the PUC’s official PAPowerSwitch.com and PAGasSwitch.com shopping sites, which provide access to supplier offerings, educational materials, and information on energy efficiency and conservation. The PUC’s PAPowerSwitch shopping site has been recently updated to make shopping for electric supply offers and comparing those offers even easier.

Reps. Watro, Cabell: Roman’s Law passes Senate committee

Companion legislation to a bill sponsored by Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, that would allow delayed school enrollment in Pennsylvania for young children with autism was unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee today.

Senate Bill 1157, sponsored by Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Watro and Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, are the prime co-sponsors of the House version of the bill, also known as Roman’s Law.

The legislation would allow the parents or guardians of children who have reached the compulsory school age of 6 to request a waiver from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to delay school enrollment for one year if the child has been diagnosed with autism or other developmental and intellectual disabilities. The child would also be eligible to receive early intervention services from the state during the waiver period.

“I met Roman DeAngelo and his parents, Paul and Krista, earlier this year and learned first-hand from them just how critical this legislation is for children like their son, who is autistic,” said Watro. “A delayed start would allow for early intervention programs to provide the necessary supports for these youngsters to develop the social and emotional skills necessary for future success, and to be better prepared when they enter the classroom.”

“Thank you to Reps. Watro and Cabell for championing this important legislation,” said Argall. “This waiver would be a lifeline for the families who do everything they can to provide opportunity to their developmentally delayed children. An extra year of specialized support can make a world of difference for these kids.”

Also under the bill, the parent or guardian may enroll the child in kindergarten or first grade for the next school year at the end of the waiver period.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.