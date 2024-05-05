Home News WB Mayor honors local veteran with proclamation News WB Mayor honors local veteran with proclamation By Times Leader - May 5, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, left, presents a proclamation to Vincent Balint, owner of Bulldog BBQ, who received an Honor Veteran Award from Wilkes-Barre Connect at the annual Honor Veteran’s Recognition Luncheon hosted on April 29 by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. WILKES-BARRE — Earlier this week, Mayor George C. Brown presented a proclamation to Vincent Balint, owner of Bulldog BBQ, who received an Honor Veteran Award from Wilkes-Barre Connect at the annual Honor Veteran’s Recognition Luncheon on April 29 hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 53.2 ° F 55.7 ° 50 ° 93 % 3.6mph 100 % Sun 53 ° Mon 64 ° Tue 75 ° Wed 80 ° Thu 65 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content