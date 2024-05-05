Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, left, presents a proclamation to Vincent Balint, owner of Bulldog BBQ, who received an Honor Veteran Award from Wilkes-Barre Connect at the annual Honor Veteran’s Recognition Luncheon hosted on April 29 by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo

WILKES-BARRE — Earlier this week, Mayor George C. Brown presented a proclamation to Vincent Balint, owner of Bulldog BBQ, who received an Honor Veteran Award from Wilkes-Barre Connect at the annual Honor Veteran’s Recognition Luncheon on April 29 hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.