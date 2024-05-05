🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Golden Star Chinese restaurant on North River Street is expected to be closed for at least few days following a late afternoon fire Sunday that damaged part of the building’s roof.

The restaurant was open at the time, but everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney saidthe department received reports of the fire around 3:49 p.m. and flames were observed coming out of the roof when fire fighters arrived on scene.

The fire itself was knocked down quickly, with fire fighters working for at least an hour after to extinguish any hot spots up on the roof.

Due to the quick response, the fire chief said he does not believe there is any extensive damage to the building.

The fire led to a portion of North River Street being closed to traffic in both directions.

Delaney said since the fire was isolated to one side of the building, they were working to make sure Northeast Auto Glass, which operates in the same building, but did not appear to be affected by the fire, can reopen as soon as possible.

The owner of the auto business was in contact with the fire department and was aware of the situation.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, and the investigation in ongoing.

Wilkes-Barre City and Kingston Borough responded to the scene, along with the city health department, and city police assisted in shutting down the road to traffic.