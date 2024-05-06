🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — Police in Jenkins Township arrested Jillian Clapps on allegations she stabbed a man in the back early Monday morning, according to court records.

Police responded to a house trailer in Quiet Cove Trailer Park for a domestic disturbance just after 6 a.m.

As an officer arrived on scene, a woman identified as Clapps was observed running from the residence.

After Clapps was detained and placed in a cruiser, Brian Higdon exited the residence claiming she stabbed him in the back, court records say.

Police said Higdon was covered in blood and holding a towel on the left side of his back.

Clapps claimed Higdon stabbed himself, court records say.

Higdon told police, court records say, he was sitting on a chair getting dressed when Clapps picked up a paring knife and stabbed him.

Police in court records say Higdon suffered a stab wound to the middle left side of his back. Higdon was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Clapps was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.