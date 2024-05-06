🔊 Listen to this

Children’s Service Center’s president and CEO Mike Hopkins, left, and Bill desRosiers, who accepted the Community Partner Award for Coterra Energy Inc.

WILKES-BARRE — Children’s Service Center recently celebrated its 162st anniversary in April by honoring Coterra Energy and long-standing board members Paul Siegel and Jonathan Spohrer for outstanding work to improve the lives of children and families in Northeastern PA.

More than 50 guests attended the annual luncheon held at the Westmoreland Club.

President and CEO Mike Hopkins cited Coterra’s support for education, health care and workforce development and its various sponsorships in NEPA, presenting the Community Partner Award for Coterra’s instrumental role in helping Children’s Service Center expand mental health programming in Tunkhannock.

Hopkins also honored Paul Siegel and Jonathan Spohrer, Esq., with the Commitment to Children Award, recognizing each of their 30-plus years of service on the CSC Board of Directors.

Hopkins said Siegel and Spohrer have been trusted advisors to CSC, providing guidance with compassion as the organization advanced programs and facilities, and developed more complex operations.

“We are grateful to Coterra Energy and to Paul Siegel and Jonathan Spohrer for their generosity and leadership to help Children’s Service Center become a leading behavioral health network serving more than 20 counties in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” Hopkins said. “They exemplify the commitment that has sustained CSC’s mission to break the cycle of mental health challenges and addiction in families to promote healing and recovery.”

PNC and Omnitized sponsored the event with participants that included: AllOne Foundation, Wilkes University, United Way of Wyoming Valley, Luzerne County Head Start Inc., Youngman, Rosenthal & Shaffer Wealth Management Group, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre City Government, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, Family Service Association of Northeastern PA, Sordoni Construction Services, Inc., Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co., Fidelity Bank, and Anzalone & Doyle Trial Lawyers.

