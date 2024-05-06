🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Monday said the work our local governments do to support affordable housing is invaluable, and this support from the federal level will help that work continue.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $17 million is coming back to the region to help build, renovate and modernize public housing across Northeast Pennsylvania.

“These funds will keep our neighborhoods strong and ensure vulnerable residents, including the elderly and those with disabilities, will have a safe place to call home,” Cartwright said.

The grants, provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Capital Fund Program, offer annual funding to all public housing authorities across the country.

Housing authorities can use these funds to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

The housing authorities receiving funding through HUD’s Capital Fund Program:

• Luzerne County Housing Authority: $3.93 million.

• Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority: $2.45 million.

• Pittston Housing Authority: $1.03 million.

• Hazleton Housing Authority: $768,190.

• Lackawanna County Housing Authority: $3.1 million.

• Monroe County Housing Authority: $894,564.

• Scranton Housing Authority: $3.97 million.

• Carbondale Housing Authority: $1.03 million.