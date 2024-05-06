🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning schedule for Monday today through Thursday.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

MONDAY, 5/6/24

BANK ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – both sides

MOYALLEN ST – BANK ST to HIGH ST – right side

PROSPECT ST – HIGH ST to LOOMIS ST – right side

FARLEY LN – MOYALLEN ST to McCARRAGHER ST – both sides

McCARRAGHER ST – FARLEY LN to HIGH ST – both sides

GROVE ST – HIGH ST to STANTON ST – right side

LOOMIS ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – right side

DANA ST – S MAIN ST to HAZLE ST – right side

ABBOTT ST – HAZLE ST to GROVE ST – right side

TUESDAY, 5/7/24

MOYALLEN ST – BANK ST to HIGH ST – left side

PROSPECT ST – HIGH ST to LOOMIS ST – left side

GROVE ST – HIGH ST to STANTON ST – left side

LOOMIS ST – STANTON ST to MOYALLEN ST – left side

DANA ST – S MAIN ST to HAZLE ST – left side

ABBOTT ST – HAZLE ST to GROVE ST – left side

S W-B BLVD – HAZLE ST to E MARKET ST – right side

W-B BLVD – E MARKET ST to N WASHINGTON ST – right side

W-B BLVD – N WASHINGTON ST to E MARKET ST – right side

S W-B BLVD – E MARKET ST to HAZLE ST – right side

WEDNESDAY, 5/8/24

PARK AVE – E NORTHAMPTON ST to STANTON ST – right side

DANA ST – HAZLE ST to PARK AVE – right side

MOYALLEN ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – both sides

COLUMBUS AVE – S W-B BLVD to HICKORY ST – right side

HUTSON ST – DANA ST to LEHIGH ST – right side

HILL ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – right side

LEHIGH ST – S W-B BLVD to PARK AVE – right side

HICKORY ST – HILL ST to DANA ST – right side

S BALTIMORE DR – HILL ST to E NORTHAMPTON ST – right side

S WELLES ST – E NORTHAMPTON ST to HILL ST – right side

THURSDAY, 5/9/24

PARK AVE – E NORTHAMPTON ST to STANTON ST – left side

DANA ST – HAZLE ST to PARK AVE – left side

COLUMBUS AVE – S W-B BLVD to HICKORY ST – left side

HUTSON ST – DANA ST to LEHIGH ST – left side

HILL ST – PARK AVE to HAZLE ST – left side

LEHIGH ST – S W-B BLVD to PARK AVE – left side

HICKORY ST – HILL ST to DANA ST – left side

S BALTIMORE DR – HILL ST to E NORTHAMPTON ST – left side

S WELLES ST – E NORTHAMPTON ST to HILL ST – left side