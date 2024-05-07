🔊 Listen to this

In her second town hall in Hazleton on Monday, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo touched on many topics, including the recent April 23 primary election.

“I’m very proud of how this election took place,” Crocamo said during the gathering at the Hazleton One Community Center on East Fourth Street. “I applaud all staff that made this election work.”

She also spoke about increased collaboration among county departments and between the county and outside government agencies at all levels.

As an internal example, Crocamo said the pre-election email seeking employee volunteers to help the election bureau received such a strong response this time, there were too many volunteers.

She also cited the upcoming creation of an infrastructure management platform that will serve as a central repository on all county-owned roads and bridges.

GIS/mapping, planning/zoning, roads/bridges and engineering are among the departments involved in rounding up the data and developing a format that makes it accessible to staff. Any new reports or updates on the infrastructure will be entered into the database going forward.

The county has approximately 120 miles of roads and over 300 bridges, county Operational Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora told the group.

In an example of outside partnerships, Crocamo said council is set to vote next week on an “agility agreement” with PennDOT District 4 and the county road and bridge department. If one of the entities completes work on the other’s infrastructure, such as pothole patching or vegetation trimming, reciprocal work would be performed for the same value or cost, the proposal says.

The initiative is part of a broad plan to work with the state and municipalities to lower costs and use resources more efficiently, she said.

Focusing on Hazleton, Crocamo said the county active adult center in the city’s downtown is “exceptional” and “the gold standard across the state.”

Crocamo said she has been trying to visit each center operated by the county’s Area Agency on Aging and has observed these facilities are important for many older residents to socialize and obtain a meal.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce attended along with council Chairman John Lombardo, council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton and Council members Patty Krushnowski, Jimmy Sabatino and Brittany Stephenson.

Crocamo told the audience this county is fortunate to have Sanguedolce as DA. She said she works with him daily and sees what he faces in the courtroom and on the streets, noting he cares about victims.

The county currently has an “inquisitive and enthusiastic” council, she said. This is preferable to a “detached” council more concerned about sound bites at public meetings, Crocamo added.

County officials encouraged audience members to apply for seats on county boards, authorities and commissions and to consider signing up to be poll workers in elections.

Prior county council member Elaine Maddon Curry, who is active with the Hazleton One Community Center, offered use of the facility for county poll worker training. Maddon Curry told Crocamo Monday training was successfully provided there under a prior county election director but then stopped.

Operated by the Hazleton Integration Project, the Hazleton One Community Center provides educational, cultural and athletic activities for economically underserved children and families.

Crocamo told Maddon Curry the county will accept that offer.

“That’s why we have these meetings,” Crocamo said of the dialogue.

Crocamo is hosting the meetings at various locations throughout the county to update citizens on county matters. Her first town hall was in Nanticoke in March.

