FORTY FORT — Dogs in public are now required to be leashed after borough council voted to amend the ordinance at Monday’s regular meeting.

The amendment was passed without dissent and will soon be available to view on the borough’s website.

There was also discussion about the possibility of creating a dog park at the Forty Fort Borough Sports Complex near the Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley Airport.

Since the land is county owned, the borough has reached out to County Manager Romilda Crocamo regarding the potential project.

Council also approved a motion to allow NEPA Cricket Association to make necessary changes to a softball field at the Sports Complex so that the organization can use the field as its home base.

NEPA Cricket Association President Dr. Navid Ahmad explained that the changes, including the creation of a pitching area in the middle of the field and the removal of some fencing, will be paid for by the association itself.

The contract between the club and the borough will be multi-year rather than just seasonally.

The Cricket Association, which has been in operation for about 14 years, currently has about 80 members and at least six teams in Luzerne County.

“We don’t want to just use it for our own sake. We want to start teaching this. We want to go to the schools and the colleges within the community and say, ‘Hey, lets learn this game together,’” Ahmad said.

The club plans to hold an Inauguration Day at 11 a.m. on May 12 to celebrate finally finding a home field.

Also at the meeting, council voted to appoint Christine Kutz to fill the vacancy on the Civil Service Commission left by Scott Serafin, who resigned due to his current position on the Airport Board.

Christine Kutz, a resident of the borough for the last six years, is a real estate broker and has served previously as board chair and treasurer of Huntsville Christian Church in Dallas.

William Stone was appointed as an alternate for the commission.

Rob Craig, who stepped in to temporarily fill the position, will return to his role as an alternate once any open items are voted on.

Several changes to the zoning ordinance were voted on as well, including amendments to: Section 1016 Parking Commercial or Recreational Vehicles, Section 1201 Zoning Officer and the Zoning Map to create C-1 Commercial zone between 490 River St., Edwards Landscaping and Sgarlat Sand Pit.

The next meeting will be a work session held at 6 p.m. on May 20 at the Forty Fort Borough Building on Wyoming Avenue.