As state representative candidate Jamie Walsh awaits a court ruling on six mail ballots he wants thrown out, his Republican opponent, incumbent Rep. Michael Cabell, has filed a court appeal seeking the tallying of one provisional ballot, the rejection of another and credit for at least five write-in votes, according to court filings.

This continued push for each vote stems from the 117th District Republican nomination contenders being only four votes apart — Walsh, with 4,728, and Cabell, who has 4,724.

The portion of the new challenge by Cabell regarding provisional ballots focuses on two — the first involving a Lake Township ballot that had been accepted by the county’s five-citizen election board and the second a Butler Township ballot the board had rejected, according to Cabell’s filing in the county Court of Common Pleas.

Through his Philadelphia attorney, Shohin H. Vance, Cabell has argued the Lake Township ballot from Timothy J. Wagner should not be counted because it is missing a voter affirmation signature on the outer provisional envelope.

Voters are instructed to sign in two places on the outer envelope.

During a Friday challenge hearing before the election board, Vance said this signature is mandatory, citing an unpublished Commonwealth Court opinion.

County Assistant Solicitor Gene Molino, who represents the board along with Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick, reiterated there also is a Delaware County Court of Common Pleas opinion that takes the opposite view from the opinion cited by Vance, favoring the acceptance of such ballots.

Election Board member Rick Morelli had noted the Lake Township voter signed the second outer envelope box.

The board unanimously voted to dismiss Cabell’s challenge. Appeals of board decisions must be filed in county court, which is what occurred Tuesday.

In the second appeal, Cabell argues Shane O’Donnell’s ballot should be counted in Butler Township District 3.

The board had rejected this ballot during adjudication as part of a batch from people not registered to vote in the county.

Vance showed the board a statement from O’Donnell stating he did not officially relocate to Schuylkill County until March 29. He argued O’Donnell was still permitted to vote in Butler Township due to a 30-day window preceding the primary.

Walsh’s Pittsburgh attorney, Gregory H. Teufel, had objected, saying O’Donnell was not in attendance to be questioned and noting O’Donnell “is the cousin of the candidate who will benefit from the vote.”

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams had said O’Donnell’s voter registration changed to Schuylkill County in December, and he would have had an opportunity to change it back to Luzerne County prior to the election. The board must base its decision on the “black and white” record, she had said.

Election Board Vice Chairwoman Alyssa Fusaro had said the “bottom line is he doesn’t live in Luzerne County now.”

The O’Donnell challenge was dismissed by all four election board members in attendance, with Morelli not present at the time of that vote. Albert Schlosser and Daniel Schramm also serve on the board and supported the decision to not count O’Donnell’s provisional ballot.

On the subject of write-ins, the election board has long taken the position that candidates do not receive write-in votes if their name appears on the ballot.

The argument is that voters have the option to select someone named on the ballot or write in the name of someone else.

