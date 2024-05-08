Mayor Brown seeks approval for replacement of Flood Pain Management ordinance

WILKES-BARRE — During a brief work session Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s regular meeting, city council discussed continued upgrades to Kirby Park as well the replacement of the current Flood Plain Management code with an updated version.

Mayor George Brown in his presentation to council said he is seeking approval to enter into an agreement with PennEastern Engineers, LLC, in the amount of $25,000 in relation to the next phase of the city’s ongoing project to upgrade Kirby Park and make the grounds ADA compliant.

This next phase of the project will include the installation of ADA compliant pathways from the parking lot area to access the main softball field, track area and restrooms, new ADA curb cuts and ramps installed in the parking lot, designated ADA parking areas and re-pavement of the main roadway into Kirby Park.

The project will be funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Marketing to Attract Tourist grant funding.

Previously approved updates to Kirby Park include a pathway to go around the entirety of the pond as well as a hands-free bathroom facility.

“My dream is to have a place that anybody in a wheelchair can access anything in the park,” Brown said, adding that he expects the entire project to be completed by September.

The Mayor will also be seeking approval Thursday for the replacement of the current Flood Pain Management ordinance with an updated version.

City Administrator Charlie McCormick explained to council that the city is required by the federal government to periodically to update the zoning ordinance and called the changes “very small technicalities” with no major modifications.

During council presentations, members spoke about the ongoing efforts to fill in and pave potholes throughout Wilkes-Barre, an undertaking that Brown said the city has spent $9 million dollars on so far.

He encouraged council members and to continue to report the potholes to administrative assistant Lisa Sanfilippo.

The next regular meeting of city council will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in city council chambers, fourth floor, city hall.