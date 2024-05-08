🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Area school board unanimously approved the proposed $42,872,534 budget for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday evening, with no increase in property taxes.

According to the board, a property tax increase was not even considered in the crafting of the budget.

The stated millage rate in the approved budget is 18.7743. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Beginning Wednesday, May 8, the complete budget will be available in the District Administrative Office, as well as on the Hanover Area School District website.

According to board member Vic Kopko, the school district is growing quickly and with that, the number of students with special needs and economic disadvantages is also increasing. Kopko noted a statistic that described over half of the district student population as being economically disadvantaged. The considerable expenses associated with special needs were considered in designing the budget, though academics remained the broad priority, according to Kopko.

Apart from the budget approval, some district residents voiced their displeasure with the district’s mental health initiatives during the public comment portion of the meeting. The residents suggested that such measures are taking time and resources away from students learning other skills, such as writing and historical understanding.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignations of Brooke Adair, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, and Olivia Hart, 6th Grade Learning Support Teacher.

• Approved the tentative list of 2024 graduates. The Hanover Area School District will graduate their Class of 2024 on June 4.

• Approved Hunter Pearson as Technology Support Technician and Joseph Pericci as a part-time School Police Officer. Both Pearson and Perrici were recognized as being Hanover Area graduates.

• Appointed Courtney Cragle as a Home Instruction Instructor.