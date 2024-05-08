#570Day highlights positivity, local pride in Northeast Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE — Tuesday , May 7, was #570Day — the campaign’s fourth consecutive year of celebrating Northeast Pennsylvania.

People across the region were encouraged to share something (or someone) new they were excited about in the 570. It could be a new business (or one that’s been around for decades but new to them), a hiking trail they just explored for the first time, or even a person they recently met doing great things in their community.

“Oftentimes, our community has a tough time with taking pride in who we are and recognizing all the wonderful things that are here for us to experience,” said Ahmad Ali, Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce & Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre. “#570day provides a platform for our community to showcase all that makes the 570 home. Each year, it is refreshing to see the posts that are shared using the #570Day hashtag, and I’m always excited to (hear) about new places, businesses or events by folks sharing it on 570Day. I want to wish everyone a Happy 57day! And I hope this sense of pride in the 570 continues throughout the rest of 2024!”

Jill Robinson, deputy director, Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, said, “570 Day inspires me to take a moment and reflect on everything that makes Northeastern Pennsylvania special. Personally, I love that we have access to the beautiful outdoors and so many cool towns, shops and restaurants to discover. I’m proud to call this area home.”

Cara Green, Director of Development at American Geophysical Union, added, “#570Day is about highlighting and appreciating what makes our local area special and an amazing place to call home. By following the #570Day hashtag on social media, you get a panoramic snapshot celebrating the region.”

People posted photos, videos and stories of what’s new (to them) and exciting in the area using #570Day to celebrate all the good there is in this corner of Pennsylvania, and to help others discover something new too.

Businesses and organizations were also encouraged to put their spin on the day to help new customers discover them. They could create a #570Day treat, offer a special, or host an event to motivate people to discover something new in their own backyard.

Plymouth Public Library wished everyone a happy #570Day.

“Every year on May 7th (5/7), we in the 570 celebrate what our region has to offer!” the library shared on Facebook.

“The Plymouth Public Library has been serving the 570 since long before it was the 570. We love being able to bring information, education, and recreation to anyone who has a card from the Luzerne County Library System!”

570 Shakes 2 Go, a Smoothie & Juice Bar in Plains Township, shared a special offering.

“Come celebrate 570Day with us and a refreshing protein-packed smoothie!” the business posted on Facebook. “The 570 area means so much to us it’s part of our name lol and getting to serve up healthy options to the surrounding community has been such a joy.

“Check out our sister business Experience Fitness in the same location!”

The Endless Mountains Heritage Region Facebook page posted a collage of photos of area landscapes and activities.

“The EMHR loves our region’s many parks and trails, its abundance of history, picturesque downtowns, and its people!” the organization shared. “We love our Susquehanna River North Branch Water Trail, rolling hills, and pastoral landscapes. We enjoy engaging visitors in our area’s countless outdoor activities and showing off our incredible heritage sites! Hopefully, these photos put it all into perspective. #570Day #NEPA #EMHR #WeLoveOurArea #EndlessMountains.”

How it started

#570Day grew from a social media movement that started in 2021 and is now held yearly on May 7 (5-7-year…See what they did there?).

The day aims to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the people and places within the 570 area code.

Spearheaded by the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club, the #570Day committee is comprised of volunteers, Ahmad Ali, Cara Green, Sarah Harris, Christine Meluskey, Amber Riedinger, Jill Robinson, Megan Schlosser Filak, Racheal Stark and Maegan Zielinski.

