WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who died at a hospital when found with stab wounds Tuesday has been identified as Scott Edward Knox, 33, of Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County coroner’s office released Knox’s identity Wednesday after an autopsy, which revealed he died from multiple stab wounds.

Knox’s death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Wilkes-Barre police responded to a reported stabbing in the area of 377 S. River St. where Knox was found behind the residence just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Knox was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

Police suspect Knox was stabbed near the Mofon Lounge at Academy and South River streets and Carey Avenue, where a large area was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as the scene was processed by troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.

Nearly a dozen evidence markers were placed on the ground including next to visible blood spatter from behind the night club to South River Street.

The distance from the night club to where Knox was found is about 100 yards.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call city police Detective Joseph Sinavage at 570-208-6676.