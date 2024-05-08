🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It will be busy over the next several weeks at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, but no busier than this weekend when two sold-out shows are set to go.

Executive Director Steve Poremba reported to the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday that the superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment are set to return to the ring at the arena for Friday Night SmackDown at 7:45 p.m. Friday , May 10 .

And as soon as that sold-out event is over, the crew at the arena will work all night to get ready for Saturday night’s (May 11) sold-out Tim McGraw concert.

For the WWE event, Poremba said doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the event will start at 7:45 p.m.

For McGraw on Saturday, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and showtime is 7 p.m.

Poremba said the WWE card includes: undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes; U.S. Champion Logan Paul; WWE Women’s Champion Bayley; Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Carroll; AJ Styles and more.

Plus, from Monday Night Raw, “Main Event” — Jey Uso vs. “The Ring General” Gunther and Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two-hour Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena and air on FOX beginning at 8 p.m.

McGraw, the three-time Grammy Award winning superstar Tim McGraw, brings his highly anticipated 2024 Standing Room Only Tour to the area.

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across more than 30 cities.

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.

McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. He’s won 3 Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards.

In other business, the authority board:

• Announced that Mike Wilczynski, the arena’s director of facility for 20 years, has been promoted by ASM Global. Poremba and the board thanked Wilczynski for his service and wished him well in his new position.

• Heard Poremba report that the arena will host several events in the coming weeks, including graduation ceremonies of King’s College, Misericordia University, Luzerne County Community College, University of Scranton, Wilkes-Barre Area High School and Crestwood High School.

Poremba also congratulated the Penguins in a fine season and he said the team will be back for a 26th season at the arena in the fall.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.