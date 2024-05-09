🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Tova Friedman, one of the youngest people to survive the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, spoke Wednesday evening during an event to commemorate Yom HaShoah at the the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center. More than 150 members of Friedman’s family on her mother’s side were murdered in the Holocaust. Her memoir — “The Daughter of Auschwitz” — was a New York Times bestseller, spending several weeks at number one.