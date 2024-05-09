🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter recently honored seven military veterans for their dedication to serving their country.

The ceremony, held in the Plains Township park pavilion, was attended by family members, friends and chapter members.

Becky Orlowski, NEPA Quilt of Valor Chapter leader, said the patriotic quilts, made by members of the chapter, are “an expression of gratitude meant to thank, comfort and heal veterans.”

• U.S. Army veteran, Lt. Col. William D. Lewis, Dallas, dedicated his 29-year military career as an Army chaplain. He graduated from both Drew University and the Army Command and General Staff College.

The honoree served in the Army both in active duty and with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Lewis’ last military assignment was as senior Division Chaplain of the 28th Infantry Division.

Among his recognitions, he received multiple Army Meritorious Service medals, Army Commendation medals and the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service medal. He was honored by the Chapel of Four Chaplains and awarded their Legion of Honor medal at the chapel’s national shrine in Philadelphia.

He continues to serve as an Army chaplain and retired church pastor within Northeast Pennsylvania.

• U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Thom Morris, Shavertown, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1963, going on to basic training at Parris Island, S.C., and Advanced Training at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Morris was attached, as a lance corporal, to the 2nd Marine Airway (Motor Transport Division) at the Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, N.C. In 1965, he served in Danang, Vietnam where he was responsible for refueling planes and transporting pilots to their assigned aircrafts.

He received the Good Conduct Medal, Expert Marksmanship Medal, and several specific Vietnam medals.

Morris, honorably discharged in 1966, went on to receive his Master’s Degree of Divinity serving as a pastor throughout the area for over 40 years.

• U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Tom Price, Sr., Warrior Run, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1952 at the age of 24.

Having been a trumpet player in the former Hanover Township High School Band, (now Hanover Area), he was selected to the U.S. Marine Corps Band and its Drum and Bugle Corps.

He served at Camp Lejeune, N.C., for two years, where he would travel throughout the South with his fellow band members participating in various parades, concerts and other venues. Upon a presidential visit by President Harry S. Truman at Camp Lejeune, the honoree was chosen as the solo bugler to sound “Attention” at the presidential reviewing stand.

He was honorably discharged in 1954 and has continued to play the bugle for memorial events for over 70 years.

• U.S. Army veteran, Bernard Witkowski, Glen Lyon, was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1966.

Completing basic training in Fort Jackson, SC, he was assigned to Fort McClelland, Ala. for advanced infantry training. He was appointed to Officer Candidate School where he enrolled in engineering school at Fort Belvoir, Va., and post-engineering program at Fort Dix, N.J.

Arriving in Vietnam in 1968, now as an Army Lieutenant, the honoree would serve as a combat engineer, platoon commander and military advisor. He coordinated combat engineering duties such as running power lines, building bridges and clearing jungles with other allied militaries from the Republic of Korea, Australia and Panama.

For his service, he received the Bronze Star.

Upon his return home, he served stateside with the local 402nd Military Police, where he was honorably discharged.

• U.S. Navy veteran, Ron Gitkos, Exeter, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968.

Following basic training at Great Lakes, IL, he was assigned to the USS Saratoga, a naval aircraft carrier. Gitkos, as a Boatswain’s Mate, was a member of the ship’s flight deck personnel and responsible for flight deck safety and arresting gear equipment used to decelerate incoming aircraft.

In 1972, he was sent to Vietnam on the Saratoga where he continued responsibility for the safety of the ship’s aircrew and components of the ship’s hull.

He received the Battle Star for Vietnam services, Naval Expeditionary Medals, National Defense Service Medals, among other recognitions. He was honorably discharged.

• U.S. Army veteran, Gregory Shiner, West Pittston, was drafted in the U.S. Army in1968 and completed basic training in Fort Dix, NJ. He continued to Fort Polk, LA for advanced mortar training.

Following his training, the honoree was assigned to Tay Ninh, Vietnam, with the 25th Infantry Division-Mortar Squadron. During his tour of duty, he traveled to Sydney, Australia and Taipei, Japan.

For his service, Shiner received the Bronze Star, Combat Badge, and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, among others. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

• U.S. Army veteran, Jerry Stofko, Exeter, was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1969, receiving both his basic and advanced infantry training at Fort Dix, NJ.

The honoree served in the 1st Calvary Division 2/5 Bravo Company in Tay Ninh, Vietnam. While serving in the infantry, Stofko’s duties included radio operator; point man (assuming the most exposed position in a combat military formation); team member searching for booby-traps, mines and ambushes; as well as operator of a 60-caliber machine gun.

He was the recipient of 17 decorations including three Purple Heart medals, two Bronze Star medals, Air Medal for 25 combat missions and other recognitions. He attained the rank of Seargent E-5 and was honorably discharged in 1971.

For more information on the local chapter, a component of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation, email — [email protected] — or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.

