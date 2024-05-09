🔊 Listen to this

Lakeland Junior/Senior High School student Julie Bower, second from right, was the recipient of a $500 Book Scholarship. She received the scholarship for co-founding Lackawanna Holiday Angels. Pictured are, from left, the Nittany Lion from Penn State Wilkes-Barre; Jennifer Henniges, strategic communications specialist at Penn State Wilkes-Barre; Kerry Miscavage, publisher at the Times Leader; Dave Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation; Julie Bower; and Iyee Jagne, reporter at WBRE 28 and WYOU 22.

Lakeland Junior/Senior High School student Patricia McAndrew, second from right, was the recipient of a $1000 Educational Scholarship Award. She received the scholarship based on her volunteerism. Pictured are, from left, Geraldine McAndrew, Patricia’s mother; Dave Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation; Rebecca Stitzer, creative services director at WBRE-TV (Nexstar Media Inc.); Kerry Miscavage, publisher at the Times Leader; Patricia McAndrew; and the Nittany Lion from Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

The Times Leader, the Luzerne Foundation and Penn State Wilkes-Barre teamed up to make two local students’ mornings on Thursday.

Patricia McAndrew and Julie Bower, both students at Lakeland Junior/Senior High School, received scholarships for their contributions to the community.

The scholarships were developed in order to monetarily support two students previously recognized during WBRE 28 and WYOU 22’s “Here’s to You, Kid!” segments.

The segments ran every Monday in 2023 under the guidance of WBRE 28 and WYOU 22’s Iyee Jagne. The original intent was to shine a light on non-athlete children and teenagers who were doing good work in the community.

The Times Leader, the Luzerne Foundation and Penn State Wilkes-Barre took things a step further, jointly offering scholarships to the most worthy of the teenagers spotlighted in “Here’s to You, Kid!” segments in 2023. Winners were chosen in two categories: 14 and under, and 15 and older.

The students were surprised by the presentation team, in front of their classmates and families, during the school day.

Patricia McAndrew

McAndrew, 17, of Mayfield, is a frequent volunteer in the community. She started by volunteering at The Wright Center, where her mother serves as the director of community outreach. She participated in backpack giveaways, movie nights and The Wright Center’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

She has taken this spirit of volunteerism to the halls of Lakeland Junior/Senior High School, where she has spearheaded a number of activities for her classmates to enjoy.

“This is my last year of high school, and I want to represent my high school one more time, and I think this is the best way I could possibly do it,” McAndrew said.

McAndrew received the $1000 Educational Scholarship Award for winning in the 15 and older category.

“I am absolutely grateful for this, and this just makes me more dedicated and excited to involve myself more into my community,” said McAndrew of earning the scholarship.

McAndrew is planning to attend Albright College in Reading, where she will major in special education and Spanish. She plans on staying an extra year in school to earn her teaching certificate in post-secondary education.

Julie Bower

Bower, 14, of Jermyn, created Lackawanna Holiday Angels, an organization that has brought holiday magic to underserved children in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“It costs nothing to be nice,” Bower said.

Originally a project exclusive to Christmastime, Lackawanna Holiday Angels was expanded and now helps local children enjoy multiple holidays throughout the year in the form of toys, gifts and costumes. The presents are donated by local families and later distributed by the Lackawanna Holiday Angels.

“We’re like Santa’s helpers, but we’re for every holiday,” explained Bower.

Bower received a $500 Book Scholarship for winning the 14 and under category.

As an eighth grade student, Bower is unsure of her future plans, but she is working on writing a book about a group of friends navigating their teenage years.

Scholarship selection

The scholarship committee, which chose McAndrew and Bower as the winners, consisted of two Luzerne Foundation staff members, two representatives from the Times Leader, and one representative from Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 did not participate in the selection of scholarship recipients.