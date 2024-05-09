🔊 Listen to this

Some of the 3,500 books that were donated Thursday at Luzerne County Correctional Facility by Leadership Northeast’s New Books on the Block project committee.

New Books on the Block team members, from left: Mike Darter, Joshua Perry, Carrie Owens, Christy Bergen, Derek Felsman and Justin Edwards. Melissa Janick and Renee Shrader are also members.

WILKES-BARRE — A letter an inmate sent to Linda Loop, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Luzerne County, resulted in a significant increase in books available to prisoners at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

When Loop got the letter, she contacted Leadership Northeast, and one of the Core group’s project committees, appropriately named “New Books on the Block,” made the rest happen.

More than 3,500 books were gathered and donated to the LCCF on Thursday, accepted by Warden Jim Wilbur and Prison Librarian Tom Patton.

Loop received a letter from a former LCCF inmate, who claimed that having reading material while in the prison helped to pass the time in a meaningful manner and it helped that prisoner to better understand how to utilize their family for support upon release from incarceration.

“Not only did reading these books help to pass time, but they also helped me to realize when I’m released, I need to go home to my family,” the prisoner wrote. “I’ve been running the streets for the past three years in active addiction. These books were a reminder how important family is and how a family’s love is always stronger that any of life’s obstacles. The common theme in the books I read is family reuniting and I’ve realized it’s time to reunited with mine.”

Loop said she was proud of the effort of the LNE project group for its work to secure so many books.

“I look at it like these books represent 3,500 bits of hope,” Loop said. “It means that their future could be brighter and that they no longer have to continue that life. Statistically, when literacy increases, recidivism decreases.”

Warden Wilbur said the 3,500 new books will bolster the library’s inventory significantly.

“These books help with literacy,” Wilbur said. “And reading keeps them occupied in a positive manner.”

A successful project

The New Books on the Block LNE committee worked in partnership with Dress for Success Luzerne County to collect books and other items to create a more robust library within the Luzerne County Prison System.

The LNE Class members working on the project were: Christy Bergen, Bergen Group, Coldwell Banker Town and Country Properties; Carrie Owens, UGI Utilities; Renee Schrader, Geisinger Health Plan; Justin Edwards, Comcast; Derek Felsman, Pennsylvania State Police; Mike Darter, FNCB Bank; Melissa Janick, Luzerne County Head Start; and Josh Perry, O’Donnell Law Offices.

During the months of March and April, the project committee held a book drive containing multiple drop off locations throughout Luzerne County. They received support and donations from various local businesses and libraries.

In all, they were able to obtain more than 3,500 books and various other supplies to help provide new book titles, writing utensils, storage carts, file folders and other items the library within the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF).

“The goal of the project was to supply the library with various new titles and ultimately help the inmates develop the tools they need to encourage a successful reentry into society upon release,” the committee stated. “The group hopes that this project creates more of these success stories and helps people who may have made a poor choice in their past build the strength and power to make a different choice when presented with difficult life circumstances.”