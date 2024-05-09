🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — South Main Street will be closed between South Street and Northampton Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during Main Street Arts Fest Block Party, the city announced Thursday.

There will be access to the University Center on Main (UCOM) garage at 148 S. Main St.

The event is subject to weather-related cancellation.

For information about the Main Street Arts Fest Block Party, visit https://msadwb.com/.