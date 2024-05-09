🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During a short regular meeting Thursday, city council approved entering into an agreement with Penn Eastern Engineers LLC in the amount of $25,000 in order to continue upgrading Kirby Park to make the grounds more accessible to those with disabilities.

This next phase of the project will include the installation of ADA compliant pathways from the parking lot area to access the main softball field, track area and restrooms, new ADA curb cuts and ramps installed in the parking lot, designated ADA parking areas and re-pavement of the main roadway into Kirby Park.

The project will be funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Marketing to Attract Tourist grant funding.

According to the DCED’s website, the grant provides funding to support and development international tourism, sports marketing, outdoor recreation and cultural attractions, with an emphasis on overnight stays.

Brown said at the work session on Tuesday that the entire project is expected to be completed by September.

Council also approved the replacement of the current Flood Pain Management ordinance with an updated version as mandated by the federal government.

City Administrator Charlie McCormick said at the work session that there will be no major modifications and the changes are “very small technicalities.”