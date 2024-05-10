Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PLAINS TWP. — MomCONnect, a community event bringing family centered businesses and organizations together to celebrate motherhood, community and connection, will be held Saturday May 11, at Mohegan Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is being hosted by MamaBird and Be Well NEPA.
“We wanted to provide an event to the community to help women navigate motherhood, no matter which journey it takes them on,” said Melissa Obuch, Founder/Executive Director of MamaBird, a non-profit that provides necessities such as diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need.
“Also noting that motherhood can be isolating, so to provide a way for mothers and families to connect with each other as well as resources is our way of empowering local mothers.”
Obuch said by providing these essentials is a way of investing in our community, because MamaBird truly believes that no mother should ever be unable to support their basic needs as well as their child’s.
MomCONnect will feature 40 vendors, 4 workshops and 4 professional presentations.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children are free. Ticket purchase gets you access to the event, all workshops, presentations and one raffle entry. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting MamaBird’s diaper and period product bank.
“Overall, hosting a community event with resources and local businesses geared towards families can empower moms by providing them with essential information, support, and opportunities to connect and thrive within their community,” Obuch said.
MomCONnect vendors
A Girls Gotta Spa
Back Mountain Pediatric Dentistry
Be Well NEPA
Brighter Journeys
Cakes By Imelda
Chelsea Mancuso Physical Therapy
DermDox Skin Solutions
Domestic Goddess Goods
Dress for Success
Elevation Wellness
First Glance 3d Ultrasound
Geisinger Health Plan
Grace Insurance Group
Lace and Vine Boutique
Lasting Wellness
Lingua
Luzerne County Breastfeeding Coalition
Maternal & Family Health Services
MamaBird
Merakey
MUSICare Project NEPA
NEPA Breast Feeding Center
New York Life
Nicole Frail Edits
Orthodontics Unlimited
Pediatric Associates Kingston
Parenting Autism United
Pathway Pregnancy Center
Phoenix Physical Therapy
Rising Light Ridge
Riverside Therapies
Rooted In Nurture
Scarlet Thread Midwifery
Shine Time Cleaning Services
Sprout Dental
The Happy Momma Place
The Jumpstart Cart
Together for health and wellness
Wyoming Valley Children Association
Wyoming Valley Real Estate
Workshops
Dare To Wonder – Nurturing authentic connections
Salt & Honey by Marin – Charcuterie boards for kids!
Sensify – Life sized interactive light board
Well-Nurtured Development – Mom and Baby Yoga / Sensory Play
Speakers
Dr. Kady Schloesser
Dr. Jeffrey Kile & Dr. Alvaro Reymunde
Dr. Christine Keisinger
SAL Sport & Lifestyle
Inspiration Road
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.