PLAINS TWP. — MomCONnect, a community event bringing family centered businesses and organizations together to celebrate motherhood, community and connection, will be held Saturday May 11, at Mohegan Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is being hosted by MamaBird and Be Well NEPA.

“We wanted to provide an event to the community to help women navigate motherhood, no matter which journey it takes them on,” said Melissa Obuch, Founder/Executive Director of MamaBird, a non-profit that provides necessities such as diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need.

“Also noting that motherhood can be isolating, so to provide a way for mothers and families to connect with each other as well as resources is our way of empowering local mothers.”

Obuch said by providing these essentials is a way of investing in our community, because MamaBird truly believes that no mother should ever be unable to support their basic needs as well as their child’s.

MomCONnect will feature 40 vendors, 4 workshops and 4 professional presentations.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children are free. Ticket purchase gets you access to the event, all workshops, presentations and one raffle entry. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting MamaBird’s diaper and period product bank.

“Overall, hosting a community event with resources and local businesses geared towards families can empower moms by providing them with essential information, support, and opportunities to connect and thrive within their community,” Obuch said.

