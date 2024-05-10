🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Irem Shrine Circus presents Billy Martin’s Cole All Star Circus at the Irem Country Club in Dallas, got underway Thursday and shows will continue through the weekend.

Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to showtime.

This is the 73rd Irem Shrine Circus and it will be a scaled-down version at a new location, but organizers promised “the show will go on.”

John Richards, Irem Shrine Circus Chairman, said seven shows are planned, including the final day, May 12, which is Mother’s Day.

“Everybody performing has been part of the Shrine Circus in the past, this is just a scaled-down version,” Richard said.

And Richards said all performers will be humans — no animals.

Richards said the circus will feature aerial acts, uni-cyclists and more, with favorite food items like cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, water, soda, pizza and more.

Richards said money raised from the circus is to cover administrative costs of Irem uniformed units and vehicles. He said that allows the Irem Shrine to go out and participate in fundraisers to support the mission of Shriners. He said a golf tournament this summer will raise money that will be used to transport children to Shriners’ hospitals for treatment.

Richard thanked the Irem Shriners, Bill Martins crew and especially the Kunkle Fire Department

Parking is free.

The circus was moved to the new location this year due to renovations at the Kingston Armory. The circus hopes to return there next year.

