🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dino Disler, a 65 year-old Republican from Laurel Run Borough, has won the Republican nomination in the 121st Legislative District after a successful write-in campaign.

According to unofficial results posted on the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections website, Disler received 651 Republican votes in the April 23rd Primary Election. To win a nomination for the state legislature, a minimum of 300 write-in votes are required.

Efforts to reach Disler were unsuccessful.

Disler will now face incumbent Democrat Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski in the November General Election. Pashinski, 78, is seeking his 10th 2-year term in the legislature.

Pashinski was unopposed for the Democratic nomination, receiving 3,693 votes, according to unofficial results. There were no Republicans on the primary ballot.

The 121st Legislative District includes: Bear Creek Township, Bear Creek Village, Buck Township, Laurel Run Borough, Plains Township, Wilkes-Barre City and Wilkes-Barre Township.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.