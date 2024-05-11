Staff Report

Gabriella Gaglia, left, and Olivia Kempf yell to friends they are graduating with in front of MacDowell Hall as they gather for the procession at Misericordia University in Dallas on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Gabriella Gaglia, left, and Olivia Kempf yell to friends they are graduating with in front of MacDowell Hall as they gather for the procession at Misericordia University in Dallas on Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Kobe Keyon waits outside MacDowell Hall for the Misericordia University Commencement to begin.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Kobe Keyon waits outside MacDowell Hall for the Misericordia University Commencement to begin.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Sarah Suchoeki sits outside MacDowell Hall waiting for the Misericordia University Commencement to start.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Sarah Suchoeki sits outside MacDowell Hall waiting for the Misericordia University Commencement to start.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Gene Daisey walks to MacDowell Hall to wait for Misericordia University Commencement.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Gene Daisey walks to MacDowell Hall to wait for Misericordia University Commencement.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>The soon-to-be graduates proceed into the Anderson Center for the Misericordia University commencement ceremony.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

The soon-to-be graduates proceed into the Anderson Center for the Misericordia University commencement ceremony.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University hosted commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2024 on Saturday in the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

In the graduate student commencement, 90 graduate students were awarded master’s and/or doctorate degrees. The graduate commencement keynote speaker and recipient of Doctor of Humane Letters was Mary Cummings, Esq., with an additional special presentation of Doctor of Humane Letters to former President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D. and Vanessa Botzman, BSN. Benediction was offered by Monsignor John J. Bendik.

During the undergraduate commencement ceremony, a total of 208 undergraduates were awarded their bachelor degrees. Mary Haddad, RSM, was the undergraduate commencement keynote speaker and recipient of Doctor of Humane Letters. The Catherine McAuley Medal honorary was Thomas P. Brennan, Esq. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Diocese of Scranton offered the Benediction.