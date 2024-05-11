🔊 Listen to this

The soon-to-be graduates proceed into the Anderson Center for the Misericordia University commencement ceremony.

Sarah Suchoeki sits outside MacDowell Hall waiting for the Misericordia University Commencement to start.

Kobe Keyon waits outside MacDowell Hall for the Misericordia University Commencement to begin.

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University hosted commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2024 on Saturday in the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

In the graduate student commencement, 90 graduate students were awarded master’s and/or doctorate degrees. The graduate commencement keynote speaker and recipient of Doctor of Humane Letters was Mary Cummings, Esq., with an additional special presentation of Doctor of Humane Letters to former President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D. and Vanessa Botzman, BSN. Benediction was offered by Monsignor John J. Bendik.

During the undergraduate commencement ceremony, a total of 208 undergraduates were awarded their bachelor degrees. Mary Haddad, RSM, was the undergraduate commencement keynote speaker and recipient of Doctor of Humane Letters. The Catherine McAuley Medal honorary was Thomas P. Brennan, Esq. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Diocese of Scranton offered the Benediction.