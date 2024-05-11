Links Fore Success to be held June 24

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dress for Success Luzerne County is in the final planning stages of its eighth annual golf outing, Links fore Success. Proceeds from this event will provide financial support to Dress for Success Luzerne County which provides career appropriate attire, job training and educational opportunities to women in Luzerne County as they attempt to build careers or re-enter the workforce.

The Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, June 24, at Huntsville Golf Club in Dallas with a shot-gun start at noon. The $170 entrance fee per player includes a cart, greens fees, a bag lunch and dinner reception. Non-golfers may join the dinner reception for $65. Anyone wishing to participate in the outing may call Dress for Success Luzerne County at 570-270-4949.

“Dress for Success Luzerne County is a great organization, and I am honored to serve not only as a board member, but as a co-chair for this event,” said Nicole Santo Yochum of Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn Law Offices. “Besides a day of golf at one of the region’s best courses, we have a few other fun activities planned for the day as well — like the chance to win a car provided with the generosity of Coccia Ford.”

“So far, 2024 has been a good year for Dress for Success,” stated Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County. “The funds we raise from this event will help us provide programs that will help our women go from being unemployed to building a family sustainable career.”

Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December of 2010, the program has reached over 2,500 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing and job interview support and workforce guidance. Dress for Success Luzerne County continues to create programs to enhance economic and social development, encouraging self-sufficiency through career development and employment retention.

Visit LuzerneCounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.