Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA holds annual fundraiser

The walk is the organization’s largest yearly fundraiser to support its mission.

FORTY FORT — The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA, 190 Welles St., Suite 166, held its annual walk on Saturday , May 11 . Chris Bohinski of PA Live was the walk emcee. Also in attendance were Congressman Matt Cartwright, Forty Fort Mayor Brian Thomas and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski.

About 400 walkers participated in the event and were also invited to tour the organization’s facility, enjoy the music of DJ Joe Hussey, shop a Mother’s Day flower sale and vendor fair and participate in a basket raffle.

This is the organization’s largest yearly fundraiser to support its mission of providing free services to cancer clients and their caregivers. These services include support groups, Tai Chi/ Qi Gong, yoga, facials, reflexology, vibrational sound therapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, wig services, fitness and nutrition.

“I have come to find that the staff and the volunteers here provide a safe place — a place I can come no matter how I’m feeling and share that with them,” said Rachel Lohman, cancer survivor. “If I’m having a good day, wonderful — they’re celebrating. And if I’m not having a good day, they are here to lift me up, to hold my hand, to give me a hug.”

The event sponsor was DiscoverNEPA powered by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services.