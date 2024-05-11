🔊 Listen to this

Nicole Frail, left, and Tess Frail stand behind the stand for Nicole Frail Edits at MomCONnect, which was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A crowd gathers and socializes near the AH Baby stand at MomCONnect, which was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday.

PLAINS TWP. — This Mother’s Day weekend, a new event brought moms to the forefront.

The inaugural MomCONnect, a convention dedicated to motherhood, was held at the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania. It was an opportunity for local mothers to learn about the resources available to them.

The ballroom was filled with local vendors, each of which offer services that can directly help women through the many stages of their motherhood journey. Featured speakers and workshops provided attendees with important insights into that same journey.

MomCONnect was hosted by Be Well NEPA and MamaBird, a pair of local organizations dedicated to the health and wellness of families — especially mothers. The women who served as the main organizers of the event, Mary Vanesko, of Be Well NEPA, and Melissa Obuch, of MamaBird, spearheaded the idea.

“Myself and my partner at Be Well NEPA, as well as Melissa from MamaBird, decided that we really wanted to offer these services to the community and resources to the community for moms in need,” said Vanesko.

It turned out to be a perfect collaboration between like-minded individuals and organizations.

“Both Be Well NEPA and MamaBird have a passion for helping families in need and, collaboratively, we were able to connect and carve out a plan to support the families to provide those resources,” Vanesko said.

It’s one thing to host an event dedicated to motherhood, but the MomCONnect team wanted to provide something a little more all-encompassing than a fundraiser. They worked with the vendors and speakers to create a more complete experience.

If the response from the attendees is any indication, the efforts to go above and beyond have paid off.

“A lot of the moms of the area who have attended have been very thankful for having an event like this,” Obuch said. “It’s more than shopping and baked goods. It’s actual community resources.”

In the process of finding vendors, Obuch and Vanesko used their experiences as community organizers to bring in relevant sources of information that might be able to help the target demographic.

“We targeted certain vendors in the area that we’ve worked with in the past that we thought are really beneficial to the community,” Obuch said. “We wanted to get them out and get them in front of the community so they could advertise their business and just show all the great things that they do.”

And after they reached out to the resources that they had worked with, they expanded their search to other businesses that might have some lesser-known insights into motherhood. The leadership team challenged themselves to think outside of the box to round out the vendor roster.

“We thought about what services would be beneficial to parents. Not just the ones that we personally know of, but what are some things that moms and families really need that they might not be tapping into? Things like wellness studios and spas,” said Vanesko.

As for the vendors themselves, MomCONnect was a good opportunity for them not only to interact with the mothers who attended, but also the other businesspeople who have similar priorities.

Brennah Riley, a nutritionist in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at Maternal Family and Health Services (MFHS), spent the afternoon touting the pregnancy and postpartum counseling services provided by MFHS.

But Riley also took the time to explore the vendor area of MomCONnect so that she could recommend all of the community resources that are available to attendees.

“I made my rounds before I sat down at the table and saw what was out there,” Riley said. “When I’m talking to participants about our programs, I could tell them about all of these different resources, too.”

While Maternal Family and Health Services is a well-established resource for Pennsylvania mothers, other vendors were trying to spread the word about the resources they can provide.

Nicole Frail, a senior editor at Skyhorse Publishing in New York, started her own editing business for writers and other small businesses in 2015.

The business, Nicole Frail Edits, might not seem like a natural fit at MomCONnect, but Frail saw an opportunity to reach out to moms who have put their creative passions aside.

“Moms are usually writing between naps and late at night, or they put it to the side when their kids are small,” Frail said. “So this might be a chance to try to reach out to the local moms in the local community to try to figure out a way to help them get back to the things that they love, which could be writing.”

Regardless of how each vendor, speaker or attendee arrived at MomCONnect, it was not lost on anyone that the event was being held the day before Mother’s Day.

Obuch, a mother and a dedicated advocate for the wellness of all moms, recognized the significance of the weekend in which the event was being held.

“Mother’s Day is a celebration of motherhood, and the power and beauty behind it. So why not have an event that leads into that? There are so many moms out there that aren’t supported and that aren’t celebrated,” said Obuch. “This is a really awesome opportunity for the moms to just feel seen and supported and celebrated today, because you don’t know what might be happening tomorrow.”